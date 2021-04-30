Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Domo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $64.29. 15,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. Domo has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.