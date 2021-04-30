DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $477,634.50

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $477,634.50 and $116.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00463474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002504 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

