Dora Factory (DORA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.68 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $27.94 or 0.00047840 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and $15.68 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.