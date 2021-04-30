Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $14.53. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 867 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

