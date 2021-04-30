Dorel Industries (DII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$918.06 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

