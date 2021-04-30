Dorman Products, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DORM opened at $101.02 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.