Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Apple by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Apple stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.