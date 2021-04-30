DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of DouYu International worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,446.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 463,888 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 336.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

