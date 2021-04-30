Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,403 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Dover worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

