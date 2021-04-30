Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Dover Motorsports has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

NYSE:DVD opened at $2.12 on Friday. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.