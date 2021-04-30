DPRating Market Capitalization Achieves $857,687.33 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $857,687.33 and approximately $39,519.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

