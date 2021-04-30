DraftCoin (DFT) Achieves Market Cap of $139,748.49

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $139,748.49 and $30.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

