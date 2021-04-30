DraftCoin Trading 119% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $200,464.38 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 119% higher against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

