DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $57.46 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.