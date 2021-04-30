DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,186,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 202.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.