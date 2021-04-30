DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $57.72. 132,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

