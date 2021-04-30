DragonVein Market Cap Reaches $14.17 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

