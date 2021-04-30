DREP (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,399.94 or 0.07546071 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

