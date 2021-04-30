Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 493,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.