Drive Shack (DS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. On average, analysts expect Drive Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

