Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

