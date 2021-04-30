Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $30.30 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and $1.35 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

