DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.15 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $919,348.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $50.34 or 0.00087030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00284829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01074309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00704046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,845.70 or 1.00013381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

