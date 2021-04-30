DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $164,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

