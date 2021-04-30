Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DYNDF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

