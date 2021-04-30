Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/26/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/15/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/8/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

4/6/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners LP alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.