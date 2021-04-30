Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/27/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “
- 4/26/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/15/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/6/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
NYSE DLNG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
