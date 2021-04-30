Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 24,668 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.95% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Shares of TBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 37,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,426. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

