Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 585 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,816,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

