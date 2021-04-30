Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 7,191 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,355. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.