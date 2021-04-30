Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 9,590 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.48% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,503,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,648,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 13,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,891. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

