Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 232,908 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 136,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

