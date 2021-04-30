Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 449,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,832,465. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

