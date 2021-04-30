Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

