Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 22,392 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.56% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

