Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,469 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.42% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.89. 295,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,283,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

