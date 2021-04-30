Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $818.28. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $829.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $770.79 and its 200 day moving average is $714.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.