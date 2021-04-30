Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 245.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $240.00. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,681. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $243.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

