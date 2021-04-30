Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.27. 46,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.08. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

