Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.88. 97,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

