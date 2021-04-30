Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 386,957 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,380,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,600 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

