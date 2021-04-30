Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,981,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

