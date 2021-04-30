Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

