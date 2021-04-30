Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 112,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. The company has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

