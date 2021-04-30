Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

