Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,552. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.68 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.