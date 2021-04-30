Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.