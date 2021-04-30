Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

MGC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.