Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,158 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

