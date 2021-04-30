Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.23.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.36 on Friday, reaching $383.59. 149,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $381.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day moving average is $345.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

