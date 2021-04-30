Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,752. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37.

