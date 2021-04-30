Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 7,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $68.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

